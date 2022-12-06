Not Available

Welcome to the Work with Me guide at TV Tome. Julie and Jordan Better, married lawyers who are partners at work and at home. He's a high-paid attorney at a major law firm; she's a successful lawyer with her own practice, who defends society's less fortunate. But their worlds collide when Jordan quits his high-powered job and becomes his wife's law partner. Now Julie is forced to organize her messy office and relaxed schedule to accommodate Jordan's tidy ways and strict corporate timetable. And Jordan must adjust to the fact that his wife's biggest client isn't the fat old guy he had imagined but a handsome young Lothario. Meanwhile, Jordan and Julie's assistants, Sebastian and Stacy, who have been secretly dating for months, are having a difficult time keeping their passionate romance under wraps at work. As Jordan and Julie watch their formerly peaceful lives turn chaotic, they soon realize why the place is called a practice.