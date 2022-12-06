Workaholics

Not Available

A single-camera comedy that features three friends who work together from 9 to 5, live together from 5 to 9 and party together 24/7. Dress codes, deadlines and waking up before noon are not things these guys are used to. They work as telemarketers and sometimes they even do their jobs well, but they show up late, leave drunk and always live for the day…even if they don’t know what day it is. Whether they're hanging out at their house in Rancho Cucamonga or getting ready to rage at a Renaissance Faire, the guys find trouble wherever they go.