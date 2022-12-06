Workin' on the Railroad

Not Available

Model railroading is much more than a fun hobby — it's the passion for detail and accuracy in recreating the distinctive railroad experience. From track layout to train replicas, from digital switching to diorama displays, this half-hour series captures the world of model railroading. Host Chris Chianelli visits many of the most elaborate model train displays across the country, talks with the people who created them, and provides endless projects and tips for model railroad enthusiasts and beginners. All scales of model trains are covered, from O to HO to G, and each episode includes a specific detailed project related to the layout that is featured, such as building trestles, designing towns and buildings, or constructing realistic trees and landscape elements.