Matt Peyser (Fred Savage) is a young, idealistic college graduate who is about to embark on his first job. He goes to work for Upton-Webber and believes that his hard work and ideas will make a difference. He has to contend with his boss Tim (Maurice Godin) , who doesn't seem to have any real business sense at all; Hal (Sarah Knowlton), a Yale grad who is underutilized within the company; Abby (Arden Myrin), who just wants to please everyone; and Evelyn (Yvette Freeman), the operarions manager who doesn't have time for idle chit-chat. He has to learn to get through his daily job routine and make some sense of it all.