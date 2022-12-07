Not Available

Matsukata Hiroko is a 28 year old editor with unnaturally strong work ethic. She's often at odds with Tanaka Kunio, a novice editor. Her work already stresses her out and he's unapologetic about his own mistakes! Everyone refers to Hiroko as a masculine woman for how seriously she takes her work. She smokes too much, works too much, and never has sex. However, when it's time to get a story done, she switches into "Working Man" mode where her testosterone in her blood increases, she works three times her normal speed, and all thoughts of life's necessities disappear.