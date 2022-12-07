Matsukata Hiroko is a 28 year old editor with unnaturally strong work ethic. She's often at odds with Tanaka Kunio, a novice editor. Her work already stresses her out and he's unapologetic about his own mistakes! Everyone refers to Hiroko as a masculine woman for how seriously she takes her work. She smokes too much, works too much, and never has sex. However, when it's time to get a story done, she switches into "Working Man" mode where her testosterone in her blood increases, she works three times her normal speed, and all thoughts of life's necessities disappear.
View Full Cast >