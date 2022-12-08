Not Available

World Air Routes from Just Planes takes you behind the scenes of more than 130 airlines and lets you discover things you otherwise would never see from the preparations before a flight to the activities inside the cockpit. The series travels to all corners of the globe to show you all kinds of airlines from the biggest ones with fleets of more than 600 aircraft to the smallest ones that operate just a single aircraft. All sorts of airlines are featured including those carrying passengers and cargo, scheduled and charters, intercontinental and regional etc...