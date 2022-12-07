Not Available

World Idol, the spectacular search to find the ultimate world pop superstar, was produced by FremantleMedia and 19TV. Winners from the completed first Idol series in 11 territories stepped up onto the world stage and battled it out to be crowned the world's biggest pop sensation. This international competition, staged in London, was broadcasted to over 20 countries around the world. Viewers from each country voted on the contestants using their own voting systems. Millions of viewers across the globe voted Norway's Kurt Nilsen as the first ever World Idol.