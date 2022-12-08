Not Available

"World of X Games" is a weekly TV show on ABC featuring a variety of X Games and athlete-focused content. The series will be home to the Association of Surfing Professionals (ASP) men's and women's World Championship Tour and will also highlight athletes, artists, event previews and recaps around X Games Austin and Aspen. "World of X Games" will profile iconic action sport figures like Kelly Slater, Ken Block and Nyjah Huston and feature documentaries such as "Big Wave Hellmen," a three-part big wave surfing series that follows the lives of renowned big wave surfers Mark Healy, Shane Dorian, Greg Long, Grant "Twiggy" Baker and Ryan Hipwood as they search for the biggest waves in the world.