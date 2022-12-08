Not Available

The World Series of Poker Europe (WSOPE) is the first expansion effort of World Series of Poker-branded poker tournaments outside the United States. Since 1970, participants had to travel to Las Vegas if they wanted to compete in the World Series of Poker (WSOP). Although the WSOP held circuit events in other locations, the main tournaments, which awarded bracelets to the winners, were exclusively held in Las Vegas. The inaugural WSOPE, held in 2007, marked the first time that a WSOP bracelet was awarded outside of Las Vegas. Since its inception, players from six countries - Denmark, Afghanistan, Germany, Italy, Norway and USA have won bracelets. Entering the 2009 tournament, the host country, England, has yet to win.