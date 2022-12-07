World War 1 in Color

Not Available

Up until now, World War 1 had always been seen as a war that happened in black & white, but that was not the reality. It was the first war to see the development of the fighter plane, the introduction of poison gas, the inventions of the tank and the flame thrower and the wide use of machine guns and heavy artillery, which caused such mass destruction. Using rare archive footage from sources around the World, including Britain's own Imperial War Museum, this 6 part series has been painstakingly colorized using the latest computer-aided technology to bring the first world war to color, as experienced by those who fought and endured it. Narrated by Sir Kenneth Branagh, this landmark series brings a unique perspective to the events of 1914-1918 which saw 65 million men take arms against one another and a world thrown into chaos.