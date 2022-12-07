Not Available

A new collection of rare and unseen footage of World War II and the very latest colorization techniques come together in WORLD WAR II IN HD COLOUR . With satellite-delivered terrain mapping and state-of-the-art graphics, this new series reveals the epic conflict of the 20th century in a fresh light. Narrated by English actor Robert Powell, WORLD WAR II IN HD COLOUR is a vivid, in-depth experience that provides viewers with new insights and information. Newly divulged documents, files and photographs, code breaking revelations, and recently released government papers on both sides of the Atlantic add a different dimension to our understanding of the strategies and battles of World War II.