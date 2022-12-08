Not Available

World Without End

  • Drama

Director

Michael Caton-Jones

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Tandem Communications

In World Without End, a king's murder binds four lives together in a complex web of love, betrayal and revenge. Two teenagers witness an incident in the woods that will change the course of a nation. Soon after the death of Edward II, a strange knight takes refuge in Kingsbridge Priory. Chaos and death follow him, disrupting the town's settled existence as never before. England is on the brink of a devastating war with France that will last over a hundred years while a terrible plague is spreading through Europe that will wipe out a third of the continent's population before it is over.

Cast

Oliver MaltmanBishop Richard
David BradleyBrother Joseph
Ben ChaplinSir Thomas Langley
Charlotte RileyCaris
Cynthia NixonPetranilla
Carlo RotaEdmund

View Full Cast >

Images