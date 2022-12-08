Not Available

In World Without End, a king's murder binds four lives together in a complex web of love, betrayal and revenge. Two teenagers witness an incident in the woods that will change the course of a nation. Soon after the death of Edward II, a strange knight takes refuge in Kingsbridge Priory. Chaos and death follow him, disrupting the town's settled existence as never before. England is on the brink of a devastating war with France that will last over a hundred years while a terrible plague is spreading through Europe that will wipe out a third of the continent's population before it is over.