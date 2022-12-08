Not Available

Elvis is definitely back in the building. 30 of the best Elvis tribute artists battle it out in a studio spectacular to become the World's Greatest Elvis. Huge Elvis fan Vernon Kay hosts and in the first show we find out which performers from the first three specialist categories; Rock 'N' Roll Elvis, GI Elvis and Comeback Special Elvis, will be going through to the final. They will have to impress our tough Elvis expert judging panel, including choreographer Craig Revel Horwood, Rock Legend Suzi Quatro and Elvis' Best Friend, Joe Esposito. Some of the best Elvis Tributes from the UK, US, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Japan, Norway, Belgium, Germany & Republic of Ireland will be represented, but who will make it through to the final, and which Elvi will sadly have to leave the building? Also look out for a spectacular version of 'Viva Las Vegas' from all of our 30 Elvis Tribute Acts.