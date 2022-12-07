World's Greatest Motorcycle Rides

Not Available

Route 66 was decommissioned as an official American Highway some time ago but try telling that to Henry Cole. Six years after his previous pilgrimage, Henry fires up the beast and feels the pull of a fresh adventure on 'The Mother Road'. The 90 degree heat, 100% humidity and torrential rain turn out to be the least of his problems. The real ones come in the shape of the UFO Hunters, real gun slingers, eccentric millionaires and other frightening bikers Henry meets as he traverses the 2500 mile route. Is the myth growing more magical or is it fading into folklore? You can trust Henry to tell you straight as he gets his kicks on Route 66.