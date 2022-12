Not Available

Travel the length and breadth of the world to uncover the most dangerous roads known to mankind. Mokhtari's odyssey takes him 5,600 metres up India's majestic Himalayan mountain range, across the frozen roads of Canada's Northwest Territories, along the notoriously rugged Sani Pass in Africa and into Panama's notorious Darien Gap, a near-impenetrable jungle that guerrilla fighters and drug runners call home.