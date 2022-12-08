Not Available

Each episode of WORLD'S TOP 5 will feature a different extreme engineering feat. From jumbo jets, super-trains, cruise ships, skyscrapers, mega-factories to earthmovers, WORLD'S TOP 5 will take viewers around the world in search of mankind's greatest achievements. Some of Asia's incredible machines and buildings make it into the list. Posco's Gwangyang Steelworks and the Hyundai Ulsan Plant in South Korea are featured in Top 5 Factories; the Qingzang Tibet Railway and China's Shanghai Maglev Train, and Japan's Nozomi N700 are featured in Top 5 Trains; the MV Mighty Servant 1 and MV Blue Marlin from China are featured in Top 5 Ships.