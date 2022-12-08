World's Toughest Expeditions with James Cracknell

Not Available

James Cracknell pushes himself to the very limits of physical endurance – and sometimes beyond – as he investigates the journeys of some of history’s most celebrated explorers. Cracknell has been inspired throughout his life by explorers and heroes who have achieved greatness in the face of overwhelming odds. In this new series for Discovery Channel, he tackles head-on the most brutal sections of four epic tales of courage and endurance, attempting to survive as his predecessors did using the most basic equipment and of course his legendary strength and determination.