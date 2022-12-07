Not Available

What kind of person takes a job where every day could mean the difference between life and death? When their next shift may be their last? In every episode of World's Toughest Jobs, Curt Doussett travels America meeting the dedicated workers who put themselves in harms way on a daily basis. Curt pairs up with an insider in each field who trains and guides him through a job that is far from pushing pencils. No matter what dangerous occupation he's working, Curt will be in the middle of it all, breaking a sweat, chancing close calls, and, if he's lucky - getting it all done without getting killed.