Not Available

All parents worry about their children, but some over-protective parents take worrying to the extreme. World’s Worst Mom helps high-strung, fearful parents give their kids the freedom they deserve. Host Lenore Skenazy made national news for allowing her nine-year-old son to travel the New York City subway alone, and now she’s helping to control the fears many parents have about societal dangers. Brimming with intense emotion and drama, World’s Worst Mom offers advice and takes each family through a series of challenges designed to push their boundaries, give their children more freedom, and teaches parents to loosen-up a little when it comes to their kids.