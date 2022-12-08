Not Available

Todd Howard is a "professional evictor" which is like a bouncer who stands guard at rental properties instead of nightclubs. 'World's Worst Tenants' documents the work Howard, his wife Randye, and business partner Rick Moore do to remove, as Spike says, "despicable, outrageous, dangerous and insane" tenants from residential, commercial and retail units in which they manage. The half-hour series showcases the most tumultuous situations (through re-enactments of many of the actual confrontations) that Howard and his team have faced since starting their property management business more than a decade ago, taking viewers inside the process that allows the evictors to legally resolve each dispute on behalf of their clients.