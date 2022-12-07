Not Available

Imagine a moment when the unthinkable happens. An elevator ride... a drive to work... a walk in the park... when disaster strikes. Most crises arise close to home, in everyday life. You never know when a simple task could turn deadly. Knowing exactly what to do in these situations could be the difference between life and death. Bear Grylls will put himself into life-threatening situations to show the audience the how-to, hands-on, step-by-step instructions on everything you may need to know when faced with a worst case scenario. In each episode he will find survival situations for everyday people in everyday situations.