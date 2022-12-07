Not Available

Worst Cooks in America is a reality competition show on the Food Network. The show takes 12 to 16 contestants (referred to as "recruits") with poor cooking skills through an eight-week culinary boot camp, to earn a cash prize of $25,000. The recruits are trained on the various basic cooking techniques including: baking, knife skills, temperature, seasoning and preparation. The final challenge is to cook a restaurant quality three-course meal for three food critics.