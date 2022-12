Not Available

We all have our secrets, from sneaky romances to petty theft to spreading lies and beyond. But while telling the truth may be liberating, the consequences can be shattering on Investigation Discovery’s new series WORST THING I EVER DID. Watch as seemingly good people reveal their darkest, most secret deeds to the ones they have deceived—from selfishly conning a relative out of thousands of dollars, to stealing away someone’s else’s fiancée.