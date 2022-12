Not Available

What if you woke up one morning to discover you had to relive the most excruciating 12 months of high school all over again? Alex King has had a horrible year - humiliated by his teachers, targeted by bullies and embarrassed by attempts to impress the most popular girl in school. So when he wakes up on his birthday to discover that somehow time has reset itself, he can't believe he must relive every miserable moment of the past 12 months once more.