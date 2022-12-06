Not Available

Worzel Gummidge

  • Comedy

Studio

Southern Television

Based on the children's books by Barbara Euphan Todd, this series concerns the adventures of Worzel Gummidge, a scarecrow, and his love Aunt Sally, a life-size wooden fairground doll, both of whom can walk and talk and pass themselves off as human. The only people in on their secret are a couple of children, John and Susan. The Crowman, who created Worzel, also provided him with a set of different heads for different tasks: a thinking head, a brave head, a counting head and a clever head. Made by Southern Television for the ITV network.

Cast

