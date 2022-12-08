Not Available

The creators of ``What Would You Do?'' are asking a different question with their new series ``Would You Fall for That?'' as they take psychological trials out of the classroom and onto the street. Public parks, art galleries, tourist attractions and a variety of other locations become settings for social tests that reveal the fascinating and often humorous ways the human mind can play tricks on people. Comics Scott Rogowsky and Sasheer Zamata help anchor Nick Watt with the experiments.