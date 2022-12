Not Available

To all the fans all over the world! Kim Dukkhoo, who thought he was going to take a break from being a Dukkhoo(fan) since the end of Cosmic Girls' last performance, Begins to write a new diary of Cosmic Girls as a fan. The charm of twelve Cosmic Girls, revealed with the lense of their biggest fan, Kim Dukkhoo! Reality show 'Would You Like Girls (My Cosmic Diary)' is dedicated to the fans, for your thirst for more!