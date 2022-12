Not Available

Wow! Wow! Wubbzy! tells of the adventures of Wubbzy, Walden, Wubbzy's brainy friend, and Widget, another friend of Wubbzy who can fix anything with her toolbox. This animated children's show, created by Bob Boyle, takes place in Wuzzleburg. Wubbzy gets himself into crazy predicaments and strange situations, but with the help of Walden and Widget, Wubbzy gets himself out of trouble.