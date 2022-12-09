Wow! Wow! Wubbzy!: Best Of Walden

Not Available

He knows all about science, books and art.and he's Wubbzy's good friend, too! In his first-ever DVD collection, Walden bakes a marshmallow lasagna, gets sick with Chickenitis, plays his hoopty horn for a giant Goo Goo, collects figgety-fig leaves, and keeps a mysterious secret. There are silly dances, a day at the beach, wiggle worms, noodle stroodle and a trip to the peak of Mount Zubba Bubba, all with good friends. Come share in Walden's contagious curiosity as he explores Wuzzleburg for non-stop fun, fun, fun!