Not Available

Based off the show from 2006-2014. Wubbzy loves to play with his best buddies Widget and Walden, who help him out of any sticky situation. Walden is a bookworm always in the library looking for an answer, and Widget likes to invent things. The friends sing as they learn together about values like honesty, tolerance, fairness, and cooperation. Geared toward preschoolers, this show also focuses on having lots of silly fun!