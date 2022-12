Not Available

Philadelphia is the wild west of tow trucking and the only city in the United States that allows 'wreck chasing' — a multi-million dollar business in which tow truck drivers compete to claim wrecks and collect cash. There are more than 200 registered towing companies and as many as 2,000 trucks prowl the streets of the City of Brotherly Love at any given time, making Philly tow trucking one of the most competitive and high stakes jobs in America.