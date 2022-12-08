Not Available

WrestleMania is a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event, produced annually in mid-late March or early April by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), a professional wrestling promotion based in Connecticut. WWE first produced the event in 1985 to be its premier annual event and has since produced thirty editions, the thirty-first in Vancouver, Canada in 2015. WWE regards WrestleMania as its flagship event due to it being the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. It is considered to be the WWE's Super Bowl equivalent.[1] WrestleMania was conceptualized by WWE owner Vince McMahon. WrestleMania's widespread success helped transform the professional wrestling sport and make WWE the most successful wrestling promotion in the world. The event has facilitated the rise to stardom of several top WWE wrestlers. Celebrities such as Aretha Franklin, Cyndi Lauper, Muhammad Ali, Mr. T, Alice Cooper, Lawrence Taylor, Pamela Anderson, Mike Tyson, Donald Trump, Floyd Mayweather, Snoop Dogg, Snooki, Sean Combs, Kid Rock, and others have participated or made special appearances within the events.