Writers on Writing

The art of creative writing, writing for the stage and music composition are explored in this series. Divided into three parts - Writers, Playwrights and Young Composers - it features many well-known and newer scribes, as they share their wisdom and experiences. There are interviews with Vikram Seth (A Suitable Boy), Nick Enright (Lorenzo's Oil), Thomas Keneally (Schindler's List), A. Scott Berg (Lindbergh), Richard Ford (Independence Day), Edvard Radzinsky (Nicholas ll, The Last Tsar) and Fay Weldon (Godless in Eden).