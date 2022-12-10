Not Available

Superbike World Championship (also known as SBK, World Superbike, WSB, or WSBK) is a motorsport road racing series for modified production motorcycles also known as superbike racing. The championship was founded in 1988. The Superbike World Championship consists of a series of rounds held on permanent racing facilities. Each round has two full length races and, from 2019, an additional ten-lap sprint race known as the Superpole race.[1][2] The results of all three races are combined to determine two annual World Championships, one for riders and one for manufacturers.