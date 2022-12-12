Wudang Rules

Not Available

After a setback in life, former Hong Kong undercover detective Pau Kai Chung heads to the Wudang Mountains in Hubei, China to get away from life. At Wudang he reconnects with his former martial arts senior Mo Yee Shan, who now operates an inn and martial arts school in the Wudang Mountains. She also takes in a mentally retarded man named Ho Ching Tung with a mysterious past. Kai Chung takes up a job as a chef at Yee Shan's inn. All is peaceful until a group of martial art students lead by Yee Shan's daughter Lok Yeung arrives. Lok Yeung and Kai Chung had previously met in Hong Kong, their encounter in Wudang brings back painful memories for Kai Chung. But Lok Yeung's true intentions for returning to Wudang is to persuade her mother to sell the inn and martial arts school to a Hong Kong investment group. Yee Shan makes a deal with Lok Yeung, that she will agree to sell the inn and martial arts school if Lok Yeung can win a competition within three months. Yee Shan pretends to be injured so Kai Chung would takeover as instructor at the martial art school. Soon Ching Tung regains his mind and exposes Kai Chung's true identity, which puts all at Wudang in danger.