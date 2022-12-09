Wulin Warriors: Legend of the Seven Stars

Not Available

Wulin Warriors is an English-language edited version of a Taiwan-made puppet show called Pili. The show aired in the US on Cartoon Network's Toonami in February 2006, but was taken off the block due to poor ratings and various complaints. In March 2008, it appeared again, but the episodes are only available online at AOL's Kids Online channel and are not shown on TV. A few of the problems were in the show's translation; there were many puns placed where they weren't appropriate to the scene. One of the main characters, Scar (known as Ye Hsiao-Chai in the original), was changed from a mute to a wise-cracking character. Another complaint was that the show aired on a network that airs cartoons. The show had a total of 13 episodes, but only two episodes aired in the US before the show was cancelled. Episodes that were not shown on TV are available on AOL's Kids Online channel.