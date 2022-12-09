Not Available

Wussywat the Clumsy Cat follows the slapstick antics of a clever, curious cat who discovers new and interesting things through his innocent, uncoordinated clumsiness. Each of Wussywat’s discoveries are made as a result of his clumsy have-a-go attitude, drawing closely from the observed experiences of a pre-schooler’s own first formative steps in a new and exciting world. Wussywat is a clever, curious, ever-so-clumsy cat who discovers the world around him through his innocent, accidental clumsiness. But don't worry, he never gets hurt, and at the end of each adventure Wussywat has always learned something new from every mirthful mishap. Wussywat lives in the garden with his little toddler friends: Duckadile the crocodile, Ortus the tortoise, Ird the bird and Oggy the doggy.