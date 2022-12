Not Available

Despite his immortality, Wu Xin has no idea how long he’s lived, much less who he is, and is condemned to wander the earth purposeless and penniless. In an act of kindness, Yue Ya shares her last morsel of food with the starving immortal, who returns the favor with a peculiar form of gratitude: killing monsters. Thus begins a bizarre adventure of paying it forward - one slaying at a time.