What is the single greatest tag team in WWE history? That question — a topic of fervent debate since the days when Blackjacks, Executioners and Wild Samoans ruled — will soon be settled on The 50 Greatest Tag Teams, a new limited-series event. Hosted by former NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango and narrated by Matt Camp, The 50 Greatest Tag Teams will count down WWE’s top tandems over the course of five episodes.