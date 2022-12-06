WWE Tough Enough

Not Available

Each week, one cast member will be eliminated until one man and one woman are considered “Tough Enough,” with each earning a one-year, $250,000 WWE contract. Chris Jericho will be joined by a panel of experts comprised of WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan, WWE Diva Paige and WWE Superstar This Miz and throughout the competition, the contestants will be trained by WWE Legends Booker T, Billy Gunn and Lita.