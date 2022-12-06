Not Available

WWE Tough Enough

  • Action

Each week, one cast member will be eliminated until one man and one woman are considered “Tough Enough,” with each earning a one-year, $250,000 WWE contract. Chris Jericho will be joined by a panel of experts comprised of WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan, WWE Diva Paige and WWE Superstar This Miz and throughout the competition, the contestants will be trained by WWE Legends Booker T, Billy Gunn and Lita.

Renee PaquetteRenee Young
Mike MizaninThe Miz
Amanda SaccomannoHerself
Booker HuffmanBooker T
Christopher Irvine
Terry Gene Bollea

