WWE Velocity was a professional wrestling television program produced by World Wrestling Entertainment. It replaced two syndicated WWE shows, Jakked/Metal. Once a weekly Saturday night show on Spike TV and on Sky Sports 2 in the UK on Sunday mornings, Velocity became a webcast from 2005 to 2006. The newest episode would be uploaded to WWE.com on Saturdays and be available for the next week. Older webcast episodes were also archived. It was the counterpart show to WWE SmackDown and WWE Raw and was recorded before the television taping of WWE SmackDown.