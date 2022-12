Not Available

WWE Worlds Collide, or simply Worlds Collide, was a professional wrestling streaming television program. It was produced by WWE and featured interbrand competition between wrestlers from WWE's five brand divisions: Raw, SmackDown, NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live. The program premiered on the WWE Network on April 14, 2019 and aired as a four-episode series, with the final episode airing on May 1, 2019. It was a follow-up to the 2019 Worlds Collide Tournament.