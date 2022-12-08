WWI: The First Modern War

Not Available

This miniseries focuses on the game-changing weapons that were introduced during World War One - the war that was supposed to end all wars. Troops who were bunkered down in vast trenches became overwhelmed by powerful new weapons, including tanks, WMDs, submarines and the first blitz. Through experts, eyewitness testimony, riveting archive and special recreations seamlessly blended into an archival background, each hour-long episode features the story of one of these weapons. The mini-series examines how and why the weapons were developed, the strategy of how they attempted to break the bloody trench warfare stalemate, and their ultimate effectiveness. At the end of four years of war, a generation of men was lost.