Loosely following the main stories from the original comic, X-Men: Evolution accompanies the lives of six mutants (Cyclops, Jean Grey, Nightcrawler, ShadowCat, Rouge, and a new original named Spyke) who attend Xavier's Institute for the Gifted, where they ought to learn how to control their powers and use them for good. These teenagers must face a world that both fears and despises them.