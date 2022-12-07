Not Available

Xcorps Action Sport TV is a half hour sports-related television show. The show currently airs nationally across the U.S. and focuses on non-traditional action sports edited to emerging music and hosted by the 'X Corps'. Reporters include Jason Lazo, Roslyn Bradle, Bob Woodard, Eric Ducharme, Rat Sult, Ray Murphy, and Crystal Fambrini. Using a talent team of on camera hosts, the show is a custom mix of action sports and music. The 'X' element pertains to eXtreme sports. Currently airing on broadcast, cable and satellite TV channels, the show is closed captioned and shot in HD. Xcorps segments can also be seen on video sites on the internet. The on-camera hosts focus on extreme sports like snowbiking, mountain boarding, wakeboarding, basejumping, street skating, BMX and MX biking. New emerging motorsports like CORR offroad truck racing and open ocean speed waterskiing are also featured. Sport products like the MotoSK8, The Wheelman, The Jetboard, and the TRIKKE have also been introduced on the show. Show segments feature sports action with interviews and music edited together in a ‘music video’ style format.