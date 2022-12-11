Not Available

XHDЯBZ. The show was a Mexican sitcom produced by Televisa and broadcast by the Canal de las Estrellas network. XHDRBZ emulates a television channel that broadcasts sketches. When a sketch finished, credits were shown, like in a real television program. XHDЯBZ was created by Eugenio Derbez in 2002, whose series marked his debut as producer. The show ran for two seasons since 2002, until 2006. Derbez ended production, choosing to expand one of the show's most popular segments, la Familia P.Luche, into its own hour-long show. Both shows are broadcast in the United States on the Galavisión network. Today the show is transmitted in Latin America and Europe.