Xia Gan Yi Dan Shen Jianxin

Not Available

Shen Jianxin is a security guard for Rye Scent Village, an average youth determined to become a legendary hero. While paying his respects at the prestigious Pure Yang Palace of Jianghu, he learned the palace’s ancestral secret manuals by accident. However, he was unaware of the power he gained. Thus, he entered Jianghu and gradually matured while experiencing the turmoil of Jianghu during the prosperous Tang Dynasty. An obscure security guard with unparalleled martial arts in Jianghu: who knows what storms are ahead?