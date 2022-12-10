Xian Xia Sword

Not Available

He Yufeng (nicknamed 13th Sister) is the daughter of He Ji. Ji Xiantang's son fell in love with He Yufeng's beauty. After his marriage proposal was rejected, Ji Xiantang came up with ways he could frame He Ji. He managed to have He Ji imprisoned and ultimately killed, due to depression inside the prison. He Yufeng's mother brought her to live in old hero Deng Jiugong's Green Cloud Mansion. Bent on clearing her father's name, He Yufeng began to train hard on her martial arts. Deng Jiugong gave her the Immortal Hero Sword, as well as a sword manual. To Deng Jiugong's expectations, Yufeng slowly became a wise and brave heroine.