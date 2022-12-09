Xin Shen Tan Lian Meng

Not Available

The drama gives a modern twist to well known folklores on Bao Qing Tian. The story now takes place in a big city in the 1940s. Police captain Gongsun Ze was not happy when independent prosecutor Bao Zheng, attache to his department, inserted himself to his investigation. But Bao's uncanny ability to see through the heart of the cases eventually won him over. Along with tenacious police trainee Zhan Chao, they uncovered nefarious connections between the recent criminal activities and the mastermind who engineered the chaos.