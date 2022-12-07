Xtreme Paintball: Beyond the Paint

Not Available

The people and events who create the culture of paintball in the National Professional Paint Ball League are featured. The 13-part docu-drama series will be showcasing the lives, personalities and culture of the sport of paintball. The viewer will see the players as people before they see them as athletes. By using a wide spectrum of features, the show will breakdown the paintball industry with segments on globalization, Hollywood appeal, as well as the business of paintball and technology.